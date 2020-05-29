Alan S. Fitch



Alan S. Fitch, 87, beloved and respected father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend, passed away on May 28, 2020. He was born on June 25, 1932 in Great Neck, NY, and was the son of the late John B. and Lillian Fitch. He was a mechanical engineer for over 30 years for the US Army. He served 12 years in the US Air Force and Air Force Reserves from 1955 to 1967 earning the rank of captain.



He enjoyed his professional career and derived special joy in golf which he took up after his retirement. No matter where he lived after retirement, he was active in golf membership and handicapping for his golf leagues. He was an avid boater while in New Jersey and aided in his daughter becoming a water skier. Also, a Scout Master for his son and enjoyed all the time spent on achieving the badges and camping. He was a Football Official in New Jersey for over 35 years, where he was active in the training of new members and always ready to provide his interpretations of rules when asked. He was also a handyman and was always there to help his children and grandchildren when they needed a repair. He is survived by his wife Gerry, two children and their spouses: Leslie and Edward Wuyscik of Port Deposit, MD; and Bruce and Trudy Fitch of Melbourne, FL.



He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Cassandra Fitch, Kelly Wuyscik,



Daniel Fitch, Elliott Fitch, Amy Wuyscik, Garret Fitch, Hunter Fitch and Jillian Fitch. He was delighted to have lived long enough to welcome into the world one great grandchild, Lennon Fitch.



He was extremely active in the affairs of Buena Vida Estates where he was a resident until his death.



The Davis Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements. A celebration of life will be scheduled when circumstances permit.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St Francis, 1250-B Grumman Place, Titusville, FL 32780.









