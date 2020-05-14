Alan Schwartz
Toms River - Alan Schwartz of Toms River, NJ, died on 5/11/2020 at the age of 74. For service information visit our website www.silvertonmemorial.com. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Road, Toms River is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 14 to May 15, 2020.