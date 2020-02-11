|
Alan W. Gersley
Toms River - Alan W. Gersley, 73, of Toms River (formerly of Edison) NJ passed away Monday February 10, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born in E. Orange, NJ Alan grew up in Roselle Park and graduated from Roselle Park High School in 1964. Alan worked as a Maintenance Supervisor for Kimberly Clark, Spotswood for many years then went on to work for Trap Rock as a Driver. Alan was a parishioner of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Edison and more recently Holy Cross Lutheran, Toms River.
Alan was predeceased by his twin brother Norman Gersley in 2002, and is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Gail, his son Bryan Ruckdeschel and his wife Toni and his grandchildren Timothy and Elizabeth. Alan is also survived by his siblings Dori Anderson and her husband James, Janice Cunningham, sister in law, Betsey Gersley and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday February 13, 2020 from 4-8 pm at the Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home, 26 Mule Rd., Toms River, NJ 08755 with a funeral service to begin at 7:30 pm. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in Alan's name may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research
