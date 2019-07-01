|
|
Albert A. Dolak
Point Pleasant - Albert Andrew Dolak, 93, of Point Pleasant, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Born in Clifton to the late John and Susan Dolak, he has lived in Point Pleasant for over sixty years.
Mr. Dolak worked as a carpenter for most of his life and retired from Atlantic Contractors, Lavallette. A major milestone in his life was the construction of his much Blairstown home, which he loved and talked about all the time. He was a United States Army, Korean War veteran and member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Point Pleasant.
He was predeceased by beloved wife, Irene Demko Dolak. Surviving are two daughters, Suzan Dolak of Point Pleasant and Jane Stoll and her husband, John of Brick. Also surviving are four grandchildren, David Zingis, Kimberly Zingis, Samantha Stoll, and Stephanie Stoll; and his great-grandson, Gavin.
At 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 2 a service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 708 Ocean Road (Route 88), Point Pleasant. Interment will be at Geo. Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to either Hackensack Meridian Health Hospice https://1409.thankyou4caring.org/pages/donation-page---hospice or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church www.gsppnj.org
For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 1, 2019