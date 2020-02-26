|
Albert Andrew Scheller, V
Brick - Albert Andrew Scheller, V, age 77 of Brick passed away on February 25, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. He was born in Jersey City on May 9, 1942. He spent his early life in Harrison, then moved to Seaside Park in 1972 and Brick in 1984. Albert devoted his life to the Borough of Lavallette, where he worked until he was 75 years old. He also loved and devoted his life to his family. He's seen every movie out there and at least tried to visit every restaurant. Albert is predeceased by his parents Albert and Elizabeth Scheller, brothers, Dan, Jim, and John Scheller. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Deborah, sons, Anthony and his wife Regina Scheller, Jim and his wife Jeannine Scheller, daughters, Eileen and her husband Craig Scott, Cathy and her husband Scott Cargill and Wendy Toepher. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jim and Justine Scheller, Anthony, Victoria and Ryan Scheller, Meghan and Brianna Scott, Jessica and Kenneth Cargill, brother, Bob and Ann Scheller, his sisters Betty Ann and Joe Sharrer, sisters-in-law, Cathy and Janet Scheller, cousins, Wayne and Mary Lou Miller, Linda and John Carrier and Robert Clarity and many nieces and nephews that he kept close to his heart.
The family will receive relatives and friends for visitation on Friday from 12pm to 4pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick, NJ 08723. A religious service will take place at 3:30pm at the funeral home. Cremation is private. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020