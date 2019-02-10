Services
Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home & Cremation Service, LLC
573 Mill Creek Rd
Manahawkin, NJ 08050
(609) 597-4411
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Barnegat - Albert Brummer, 91, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2019.

Albert lived a full life and was a World War II Veteran. He was born in Farmingdale, NJ and lived in Iselin, NJ until he moved to Manahawkin, NJ in 1987 and later moved to Barnegat, NJ. While living in Linden, NJ he worked for the US Post Office for 40 years as a mail carrier. Once he moved to Manahawkin, he worked for Ocean Acres Country Club until he fully retired. Albert was known for his kind spirit and willingness to always lend a hand to anyone. He was happiest when he was hunting, fishing, crabbing, boating, planting flowers, going to bazaars or spending time with his family, who were his everything.

Albert is predeceased by his wife Jean Nellie Brummer (Wells), his parents Phillip John Brummer and Myrtle Brummer (Graves), Brothers John (Jack) Brummer, Phillip Brummer, Donald Brummer and Walter Brummer.

He is survived by his children, Karen Krutsick and her husband Robert and Kurt Brummer and his wife Nell, his sister Alrene Parsons and his brother Ronald Brummer and his wife Louise, sister-in-law Janet Brummer, beloved grandchildren Edward Krutsick and his wife Nicole, Gregory Brummer and his wife Amy and Kelly Ajana and her husband Youssef and beloved great-grandchildren Shea, Sage, Jasmin, Adam, Leland and Allison, along with many nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 10:30am until 12:30pm at Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, 573 Mill Creek Rd, Manahawkin, NJ. Interment will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, 350 Province Line Rd, Wrightstown, NJ 08562.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Friends of Southern Ocean County Animal Shelter, P. O. Box 1162 Manahawkin, NJ 08050, 609-978-0127, https://www.fosocas.org/
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 10, 2019
