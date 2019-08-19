|
Albert C. Christensen
Bayville - Albert C. Christensen, 89, of Bayville, died peacefully on August 17, 2019, with his loving family at his bedside. Born and raised in New York City, he lived many years in South Hackensack before moving to Bayville in 1994. Mr. Christensen was employed over 44 years at the New York Times newspaper and retired as Group Manager of Circulation in 1991. Albert proudly served his country in the US Navy aboard the USS Rockbridge, attack transport vessel, during the Korean War era. Al was predeceased by his grandson Joshua.
Surviving are; his devoted wife of 65 years, Marie "Sala" Christensen; his loving sons, Albert Jr., and Keith; also, by his cherished granddaughter Siobhan Christensen and his many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be Tuesday, Aug. 20th, from 2pm to 5pm, with a Prayer Service at 4:30pm, in the Mastapeter Funeral Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville. Cremation will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 19, 2019