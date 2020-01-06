|
Toms River - Albert C. Kopec, 75, of Toms River, NJ went home to the Lord peacefully on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center of Brick surrounded by his loving family. Al was born in Passaic but a long-time resident of Toms River where he worked in construction and was a long-time member of the American Legion Post 129. He is survived by his loving daughter Aubrey Lamb (Alex), his sister Jane Nevin (John), 3 nephews and 2 nieces. He is predeceased by his parents Stephen and Sophie Kopec, and sister Verna Knorr. Memorial Services will be held at a later date to celebrate his life, for more information regarding service date and time please email InfoAlKo [email protected]
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020