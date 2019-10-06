|
|
Albert C. Ruck
Red Bank - Albert C. Ruck, 95, of Red Bank, NJ passed away on September 8, 2019. He was born in Elizabeth, NJ and was a lifelong resident of the shore area.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Saturday October 12, 2019 from 9 - 10:30 a.m. with a service beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment of cremated remains will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in Albert's memory to . Donations can be made by phone: 800-805-5856 or online at . Please visit Albert's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 6, 2019