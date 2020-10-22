Albert "Albie" DiGirolamo



Long Branch - Albert "Albie" DiGirolamo, 84 of Long Branch, NJ passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was born in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, NY and was a life-long resident of Long Branch.



Albie was a lifetime entrepreneur and proprietor of many resturants, the Blue Dolphin and the paramount Cab Co. He was also a communicant of Our Lady Star of the Sea RC Church of Christ the King Parish in Long Branch. Albie loved attending family gatherings, opening day at the races and his grandchildren's sporting events and activities.



Albie was predeceased by his wife, Ginger DiGirolamo, his ex-wife Theresa Chiafullo DiGirolamo, brothers Sonny and Carmine and sister, Delores Smothers.



He sadly leaves behind his children, Albert (Emily), Carmen (Karen), Michele and John (Angelica) and his grandchildren: Gabrilella, Nicholas, Gianna, Malakhi, Alanis, Marco, Xzevian, Yarilys and Giovanni along with his Companion dog Eve.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Friday at 1 PM in Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport, NJ.









