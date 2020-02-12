|
|
Albert "Gabe" Gabriel, Jr.
Island Heights - Albert "Gabe" Gabriel, Jr., 88, of Island Heights, NJ passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020. Albert was born in Lakehurst NJ and lived in Seaside Heights before moving to Island Heights where he would spend the rest of his days. Gabe proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Korean War aboard the USS Leyte as an Aviation Metal Smith and Flight Crew Member. Albert spent 45 years as a Building Inspector for Island Heights and Dover Township and passed on his knowledge as a Professor at Ocean County College for 20 years. Gabe had a strong sense of community and held many roles in Island Heights throughout the years including Councilman and member of the Recreation Committee. Albert was also a proud 64-year member and past Chief of the Island Heights Volunteer Fire Company. As a sportsman, he passed on his love of the outdoors to his family and could often be found fishing the local water's for his favorite fish as a member of the Berkeley Striper Club and recipient of the esteem Hurley Conklin Bayman's Award in 2011. Together with his wife, Shirley, they attended the First United Methodist Church of Island Heights.
Albert is predeceased by his parents, Albert Sr. and Ruth Gabriel, his wife Shirley L. Gabriel and his son Albert "Dick" Richard Gabriel III.
Surviving are his son, Brian Gabriel, and daughter, Wendie Gabriel both of Island Heights, NJ; His daughter-in-law Christine Gabriel, grandson Dustin and his wife Kim, grandson Richard, granddaughter Danielle, and his Great Grandchildren Declan and Aubrey as well as many loving nephews and nieces.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, from 3-7:30 pm with a Fireman's Service promptly at 7 pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St. Catherine Blvd. Toms River, NJ. Committal will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Island Heights Fire Dept. 15 Lake Ave. Island Heights, NJ 08732. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020