Albert H. Hafner
Brick - Albert H. Hafner, 79, of Brick, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Albert was born on July 11, 1940 in Manhattan and grew up in Long Island, NY and Jersey City. As a young adult, Albert enlisted in the Marine Corps, where he proudly served our country. In 1971 he joined the Keyport Police force and retired after 20 years of dedicated service as Police Sergeant. On December 23, 1978, Albert and his wife, Christine, were married and began their lives together in Eatontown. In 2011, they settled in Brick.
He was predeceased by his parents, Albert and May (Schnoor) Hafner and his brothers, Kenneth and John Hafner. Albert is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 41 years, Christine (Sims) Trafford Hafner, and his loving children, Albert W. Hafner of Kansas City, KS, Gerard Trafford and his wife, Mary, of Bloomfield, Mark Hafner and his wife, Jacqueline, of Eatontown, Diane Curran and her husband, Christopher, of Aberdeen, Daniel Hafner of Port Monmouth, and Donna Oliveira and her husband, Junior, of Long Branch. He is also survived by his dear siblings, Elaine Hanlon, Anna DellaTorre, Joseph Hafner, and Janice Hafner, and his cherished grandchildren, Mark, Brezdyn, Kayley, Riley, Kenneth, Ella, Andrew, Olivia, Kaia and Xavier, along with his adoring four legged-friends, his cat, Sugar, and his dog, Scooby. Albert will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday, December 18th from 3 to 7 PM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. In respect of Albert's wishes, he will be privately cremated. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Albert to would be greatly appreciated, . For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019