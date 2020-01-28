Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ
Resources
Albert H. Schwankert Obituary
Albert H. Schwankert, 82, of Toms River, NJ, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020, at Community Medical Center. He was born in Newark, NJ and has been a resident of Toms River since 1948. Albert was employed by Jocama Construction in Old Bridge as an engineer until his retirement. He was a member of the Vintage Auto Club, and Central Jersey Rifle and Pistol Club and enjoyed Antique Airplanes.

Albert is survived by his beloved and loving wife Mary Jane of 56 years; his three sons: A.J. and wife Tracey, Charlie and wife Wanda, and Peter; his grandchildren: Karina, Gabriel, Ellen, and Tyler; and his great-grandson Reilley.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 1st, from 11 AM to 3 PM, with a Prayer Service at 2PM at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Albert's name to the Shriners Hospital, 3551 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140 would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
