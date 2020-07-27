1/1
Albert Holimon Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert Holimon Sr.

Middletown - Albert Holimon Sr., 94 formerly of Asbury Park NJ, passed away July 23rd 2020 at Bayshore Medical Center, Holmdel N.J. Born in Asbury Park ; graduated from Asbury Park High School then drafted in the the U.S. Army to serve in the Korean War in the Signal Corps. After completing his tour with the help of the GI Bill, he enrolled at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn N.Y. Upon graduating, he went on to become a model with the Grace Del Marco Modeling Agency. He would eventually go on to work in the Financial Services Industry with companies like Great Eastern Securities, Shearson Hayden Stone and Merrill Lynch where he retired in 2000.

He was predeceased by his parents, Isaac and Grace Holimon; his wife Corleza Ware Holimon, his brothers Thomas and Theodore Holimon; sisters, Beulah, Vera and Gladys Holimon. He is survived by his son, Albert Holimon Jr and his neice, Rev.Esther Holimon. Visitation is from 10:00am to 11:00am, July 30 at Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home, 1735 NJ-35, Middletown N.J. Burial Will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls, Monmouth County N.J.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home
1735 Rt 35
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-3001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved