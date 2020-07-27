Albert Holimon Sr.



Middletown - Albert Holimon Sr., 94 formerly of Asbury Park NJ, passed away July 23rd 2020 at Bayshore Medical Center, Holmdel N.J. Born in Asbury Park ; graduated from Asbury Park High School then drafted in the the U.S. Army to serve in the Korean War in the Signal Corps. After completing his tour with the help of the GI Bill, he enrolled at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn N.Y. Upon graduating, he went on to become a model with the Grace Del Marco Modeling Agency. He would eventually go on to work in the Financial Services Industry with companies like Great Eastern Securities, Shearson Hayden Stone and Merrill Lynch where he retired in 2000.



He was predeceased by his parents, Isaac and Grace Holimon; his wife Corleza Ware Holimon, his brothers Thomas and Theodore Holimon; sisters, Beulah, Vera and Gladys Holimon. He is survived by his son, Albert Holimon Jr and his neice, Rev.Esther Holimon. Visitation is from 10:00am to 11:00am, July 30 at Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home, 1735 NJ-35, Middletown N.J. Burial Will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls, Monmouth County N.J.









