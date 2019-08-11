|
|
Albert J. Rando
Wall Twp. - Al Rando, a musical legend of the Jersey Shore, passed away at his home in Wall Township, NJ on July 28th, 2019 at the age of 93. He was born Albert J. Rando to Anthony and Josephine Rando of Staten Island on September 16th, 1925.
Al, despite becoming blind at the age of 6 months due to the measles, missed beauty through sight but had an abundance of joy from the beauty of sound.
He attended the NY School for the Blind in the Bronx. He was able to play tunes on the piano as a child and took accordion lessons later on. At Curtis High School he took radio courses and later built his own short wave radio station. He become an amateur radio operator, his call being W2NCH. Amateur radio became a wonderful life long hobby with world wide contacts.
Yet music was his first love and career. He succeeded in developing his sound with his keyboards, at times surrounded by 4 keyboards until he achieved the sound of an orchestra or big band.
He began playing in Staten Island as a teenager, and later in NY City including the Dixie Hotel. But the major part of his career took place on the Jersey Shore at several locations, notably at the Beacon Manor Hotel, PJ Ruggles and Brennen's Steakhouse, where he played the piano from 2004 until 2018.
Al brought joy to so many with his unique gift of music for over 70 years.
In addition to his parents Al was predeceased by his brother Felix Rando and more recently his daughter-in-law Carol Rando.
Al leaves to cherish his memory one son Albert J. Rando Jr. of Kingston, NY, one grandson Alex Rando of Las Vegas, NV; two brothers, Rudolph Rando and Robert Rando Sr., both of Montauk, NY; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
His special niece Laurie Kenny and dear friend Carol Myron have been wonderful caregivers to Al in his later years. He will be sorely missed by them and many others, especially Diane who was a great help to Al for the better part of a 50 year caring relationship.
In 2017 a short documentary of his life was filmed after he had a heart valve replacement. It can be accessed at newheartvalve.com.
In respecting Al's wishes, there were no services. There will be a celebration of his life for family and friends at Brennen's Steakhouse in Neptune, NJ on Monday September 16th at 8pm.
If you would like to leave an online tribute, please visit Horizonfuneralservices.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 11, 2019