Albert Kwiatkowski died on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his home in Toms River. He was 93. He was very special to all of us and he will be missed.
He was born and raised in Perth Amboy and his first job at 5 years old was as a bookie in his mother's candy store. He served in the Air Force as a Cryptographer and then graduated from Fordham University with a Pharmacist degree. He worked at Zajac's Pharmacy in New Brunswick for over 50 years. His young family moved to East Brunswick in 1952. He retired in 1988 and moved to Toms River.
He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Hera, his parents Joseph and Bertha Kwiatkowski and his brother Wally. Surviving are his children and spouses Diane and Rick Meyer, Jim and Sandy Kwiatkowski, Al Kwiatkowski; his grandchildren Jill Robinson, Pete and Jamie Kwiatkowski, Bob Kwiatkowski, Kylie Kwiatkowski, Chad Kwiatkowski, Matthew Meyer; his great grandchildren: Ryan Robinson, Breanna Robinson, Nate Kwiatkowski, Alyssa Kwiatkowski; his sister-in-law Dr. Georgia Noon and many nieces and nephews.
His favorite hobby was golfing and he cherished his hole-in-one plaque. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, visits from friends and family, summer vacations at Schroon Lake, boating, football, big band music, and winning whatever games he played.
There will be a private memorial for family and friends.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020