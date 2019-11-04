Services
Albert L. Smith Obituary
Albert L. Smith

Barnegat - Albert L. Smith, Sr., 88, of Barnegat passed November 2, 2019 at home. He formerly resided in Bayonne, NJ and is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Joan; five loving children and their spouses, Karen Smith, Janlori and Walter Komorowski, Lois Smith, Christopher and Liz Smith, Albert and Michelle Smith; ten cherished grandchildren; six cherished great grandchildren; his devoted brother, Harold Smith.

Viewing Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM and Thursday 9 to11 AM with a Blessing to follow at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Manahawkin. ([email protected])
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
