Deacon Albert M. Pacitti
Manchester, NJ - Deacon Albert M. Pacitti, 92, of Leisure Village West, Manchester Twp., NJ, died Thursday, September 26, 2019 at home.
Born in Boston, MA, he lived in Stoughton, MA, Long Branch, NJ and Little Silver, NJ before moving to Manchester in 2000.
Al was a Visual Information Specialist at Watertown Arsenal in Massachusetts then at Fort Monmouth for 30 years.
He served in the United States Coast Guard during WWII.
Deacon Al was ordained in 1980 and served Holy Trinity RC Church in Long Branch prior to serving St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, Berkeley Twp. He was a 4th degree member and was Past Grand Knight and Past Faithful Navigator for the Knights of Columbus Council 335, Long Branch, NJ.
He was also a life member of the Knights of Columbus St. Maximilian Kolbe Council 10899 and a member of the American Legion Post 502, Whiting, NJ.
Al was predeceased by his daughter June Pacitti and his brother George Pacitti.
He is survived by his wife 65 years, Sylvia (nee Viola), two sons Vincent Pacitti and his wife Joy of Manchester Twp., NJ, Albert Pacitti, Jr. of Salisbury, MD, a daughter Marie Vawter and her husband Steven of Middletown, NJ, a sister Angela "Dolly" Pacitto of Roslindale, MA, 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday 2-4 & 7-9pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday 11:30am at St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, Berkeley Twp. Committal will be private.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Coast Guard at https://coastguardfoundation.salsalabs.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 28, 2019