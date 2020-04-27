|
Albert M. Vaccaro
Wanamassa - Albert M. Vaccaro, of Wanamassa, NJ, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. He was 74 years old.
Born in Neptune, Albert was the son of the late, Albert M. Vaccaro Sr. and Helen Sachs Vaccaro.
Prior to his retirement, he worked as a Courier for Fort Monmouth in Eatontown. Albert was a Exempt member of the Wanamassa Fire Company and a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Asbury Park.
Surviving are his brother and sister-in-law; James A. Vaccaro, Sr. and Karen H. of Manchester, his sister, Susan E. Hill of Casselberry, FL. Albert was the proud uncle of six nieces and nephews and their spouses, seven great-nieces and great-nephews, his uncle, James Vaccaro of Wanamassa and two aunts, Assunta(Sue) Vaccarelli of Red Bank and Rita Trebino of Belmar and many cousins. Albert will be missed and loved by many and his memory will live on forever.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic public gathering restritions funeral and entombment services will be private and managed by Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Albert to the Wanamassa Fire Company, 2001 Sunset Ave, Ocean, NJ 07712-4625 or Autism Society of Amercia, 6110 Executive Boulevard, Suite 305, Rockville, MD 20852.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020