Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Vaccaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert M. Vaccaro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert M. Vaccaro Obituary
Albert M. Vaccaro

Wanamassa - Albert M. Vaccaro, of Wanamassa, NJ, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. He was 74 years old.

Born in Neptune, Albert was the son of the late, Albert M. Vaccaro Sr. and Helen Sachs Vaccaro.

Prior to his retirement, he worked as a Courier for Fort Monmouth in Eatontown. Albert was a Exempt member of the Wanamassa Fire Company and a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Asbury Park.

Surviving are his brother and sister-in-law; James A. Vaccaro, Sr. and Karen H. of Manchester, his sister, Susan E. Hill of Casselberry, FL. Albert was the proud uncle of six nieces and nephews and their spouses, seven great-nieces and great-nephews, his uncle, James Vaccaro of Wanamassa and two aunts, Assunta(Sue) Vaccarelli of Red Bank and Rita Trebino of Belmar and many cousins. Albert will be missed and loved by many and his memory will live on forever.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic public gathering restritions funeral and entombment services will be private and managed by Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Albert to the Wanamassa Fire Company, 2001 Sunset Ave, Ocean, NJ 07712-4625 or Autism Society of Amercia, 6110 Executive Boulevard, Suite 305, Rockville, MD 20852.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -