Services
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
View Map
Interment
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery
Arneytown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Gano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert N. De Gano

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Albert N. De Gano Obituary
Albert N. De Gano

Brick - Albert N. De Gano, 85 of Brick died Wednesday February 13, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick.

He was born in Long Branch, NJ and lived in Oakhurst before moving to Brick in 1983. Albert served in the United States Navy during Korean War.

He was a Financial Advisor for Wells Fargo and later National Securities in Eatontown. Albert was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting.

He was predeceased by his parents, Umberto and Mary De Gano, his second wife Alice De Gano; and his five siblings.

Surviving are three sons Michael De Gano and his wife Evangeline; Stephen De Gano and his wife Theresa, and Patrick De Gano and his wife Paulette; his sister Viola Vacca; his step-children Michael Moore and his wife Jill, Mark Moore and John Moore; his grandchildren Colleen M. De Gano, Theresa A. De Gano, Caitlin M. De Gano, Cheryl M. De Gano; his step-grandchildren Michael Moore Jr., Kate Moore, Elizabeth DiMauro, John Moore, Kimberly Duphily, and Nicole Duphily; and his former wife Barbara Czer.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88, Brick. Interment will take place Friday February 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.