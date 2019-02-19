|
|
Albert N. De Gano
Brick - Albert N. De Gano, 85 of Brick died Wednesday February 13, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick.
He was born in Long Branch, NJ and lived in Oakhurst before moving to Brick in 1983. Albert served in the United States Navy during Korean War.
He was a Financial Advisor for Wells Fargo and later National Securities in Eatontown. Albert was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting.
He was predeceased by his parents, Umberto and Mary De Gano, his second wife Alice De Gano; and his five siblings.
Surviving are three sons Michael De Gano and his wife Evangeline; Stephen De Gano and his wife Theresa, and Patrick De Gano and his wife Paulette; his sister Viola Vacca; his step-children Michael Moore and his wife Jill, Mark Moore and John Moore; his grandchildren Colleen M. De Gano, Theresa A. De Gano, Caitlin M. De Gano, Cheryl M. De Gano; his step-grandchildren Michael Moore Jr., Kate Moore, Elizabeth DiMauro, John Moore, Kimberly Duphily, and Nicole Duphily; and his former wife Barbara Czer.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88, Brick. Interment will take place Friday February 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 19, 2019