|
|
Albert P. Agar, Jr.
Whiting - Albert P. Agar, Jr., 82, of Whiting passed away March 30, 2019. Albert spent his life as a carpenter before retiring from C. Erickson & Sons, Philadelphia, PA. He was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA, before moving to Whiting. Albert was past president of Cedar Glen Lakes Security. He is survived by his wife Evelyn, of 60 years, 2 sons Albert P., III of Philadelphia, PA, Gary and his wife, Margaret of Warminster, PA and 5 grandsons. Interment will take place privately at Lawnview Cemetery, Rockledge, PA. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 31, 2019