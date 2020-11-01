1/
Albert R. Erb
Albert R. Erb

Ortley Beach - Albert R. Erb, 87, of Ortley Beach died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at home. He is predeceased by his parents, Albert G. Erb and Beatrice Palfrey Erb; his brother, Ronald Erb and his son-in-law Robert Coble.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara Barbera Erb, sons Douglas Erb and his wife Theresa of Toms River; Dennis Erb and his wife Jill of Harleysville, PA.; Russell Erb and his wife Donna of Tucson, AZ.; daughter Patricia Coble of Inlet Beach, FL.; his brother Robert Erb of Waretown; sister Marilyn of Forked River; 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Al served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee in Korea. His career from 1951 through 1987 was with the Bell System, including New York Telephone Co., AT&T and AT&T International in Iran and Saudi Arabia. Al enjoyed gardening, boating, caring for his home and time with his family.

The family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday November 4, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm at Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 809 Central Ave., Seaside Park, New Jersey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Seaside Park with burial to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, New Jersey.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting:

www.ryanfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
809 Nw Central Ave
Seaside Park, NJ 08752
(732) 793-9000
