Albert Richard "Sonny" Kelly
Spring Lake - Albert Richard "Sonny" Kelly, 77, of Spring Lake, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune, NJ. He was born in Perth Amboy, NJ, and settled in Spring Lake, 10 years ago.
Albert was a United States Veteran serving in the Army.
He was employed as an Insurance Rep for John Azzara Associates, Edison, NJ, prior to his retirement.
Albert was predeceased by his parents, Nicholas Albert and Margaret Ann Kelly; and by his sister, Patricia Kelly-Wilkins. He is survived by his brother, Nicholas Andrew Kelly of Whiting, NJ; his sisters, Margaret Kelly-Nemcick of Jackson Twp., and Grace Kelly-DeMarco of Jackson Twp.; his nieces and nephews; and by his 2 grand nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his Memorial Gathering from 4-7 PM on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, with his funeral service at 6:30 PM, at the George S. Hassler Funeral Home, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made in Albert's memory to a , and would be greatly appreciated. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 12, 2019