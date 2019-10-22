Services
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of The Pines Church
Manahawkin, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Sodaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert T. Sodaro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert T. Sodaro Obituary
Albert T. Sodaro

Manahawkin - Albert T. Sodaro, 83, of Manahawkin, NJ passed October 19, 2019. A US Air Force Veteran, he formerly resided in Paramus, NJ where he served as a police officer and achieved the rank of Detective.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 57 years, Theresa; three loving children and their spouses, Albert and Desiree Sodaro, Angela and Sal Munafo, Keo and Dara Seng; seven cherished grandchildren, Amara, Sal and his wife Francesca, Cole, Odom, Nick, Frankie and Charlie. He was predeceased by a grandson, Gianni.

Viewing Wed., Oct. 23, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat (www.Barnegat FH.com). Mass offered Thursday 11 AM at St. Mary of The Pines Church, Manahawkin. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Manahawkin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Albert's name to www.riders foracause.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now