Albert T. Sodaro
Manahawkin - Albert T. Sodaro, 83, of Manahawkin, NJ passed October 19, 2019. A US Air Force Veteran, he formerly resided in Paramus, NJ where he served as a police officer and achieved the rank of Detective.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 57 years, Theresa; three loving children and their spouses, Albert and Desiree Sodaro, Angela and Sal Munafo, Keo and Dara Seng; seven cherished grandchildren, Amara, Sal and his wife Francesca, Cole, Odom, Nick, Frankie and Charlie. He was predeceased by a grandson, Gianni.
Viewing Wed., Oct. 23, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat (www.Barnegat FH.com). Mass offered Thursday 11 AM at St. Mary of The Pines Church, Manahawkin. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Manahawkin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Albert's name to www.riders foracause.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 22, 2019