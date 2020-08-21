1/
Albert W. Schmidt
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert W. Schmidt

Toms River - Albert W. Schmidt, age 77 of Toms River, passed away on Thursday, 8/19/2020 at Concord Nursing Center in Lakewood. Born in Paterson, he lived in Asbury Park and Point Pleasant Beach before moving to Toms River in 2001. He was a 1961 graduate of Point Pleasant Beach High School and later attended Montclair University. He was a substitute teacher for many years with the Ocean County School System and also worked with the Monmouth County Center for Vocational Rehabilitation for 32 years before retiring in 2001. He was a member of the former First Baptist Church of Point Pleasant Beach and a member of Jersey Shore Calvary Chapel in Point Pleasant Beach where he was a Christian friend to many. He was a loving son, brother and uncle. He was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Bertha Schmidt. He is survived by his beloved sister, Nancy S. Lane and her husband, Richard of Toms River; his nieces, Susan Lane of McClean, VA and Linda Helmbrecht of Downington, PA; his great nieces, Nicole, Megan and Rachael; and his great-great nephew and nieces, Noah, Aliyah and Selah. Friends may call on Wednesday, 8/26/2020 from 9:30 AM to 11 AM at Van Hise & Callagan Funeral Home - 812 Arnold Avenue in Point Pleasant Beach. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, 11 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be held on Thursday, 10 AM at Greenwood Cemetery in Brielle. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made in his honor to Jersey Shore Calvary Chapel - 708 McLean Ave. Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742. To send condolences to his family please visit: www.vanhisecallagan.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Calling hours
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home - Point Pleasant Beach
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home - Point Pleasant Beach
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Burial
10:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home - Point Pleasant Beach
812 Arnold Avenue
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
(732) 892-0100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home - Point Pleasant Beach

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved