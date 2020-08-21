Albert W. Schmidt
Toms River - Albert W. Schmidt, age 77 of Toms River, passed away on Thursday, 8/19/2020 at Concord Nursing Center in Lakewood. Born in Paterson, he lived in Asbury Park and Point Pleasant Beach before moving to Toms River in 2001. He was a 1961 graduate of Point Pleasant Beach High School and later attended Montclair University. He was a substitute teacher for many years with the Ocean County School System and also worked with the Monmouth County Center for Vocational Rehabilitation for 32 years before retiring in 2001. He was a member of the former First Baptist Church of Point Pleasant Beach and a member of Jersey Shore Calvary Chapel in Point Pleasant Beach where he was a Christian friend to many. He was a loving son, brother and uncle. He was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Bertha Schmidt. He is survived by his beloved sister, Nancy S. Lane and her husband, Richard of Toms River; his nieces, Susan Lane of McClean, VA and Linda Helmbrecht of Downington, PA; his great nieces, Nicole, Megan and Rachael; and his great-great nephew and nieces, Noah, Aliyah and Selah. Friends may call on Wednesday, 8/26/2020 from 9:30 AM to 11 AM at Van Hise & Callagan Funeral Home - 812 Arnold Avenue in Point Pleasant Beach. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, 11 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be held on Thursday, 10 AM at Greenwood Cemetery in Brielle. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made in his honor to Jersey Shore Calvary Chapel - 708 McLean Ave. Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742. To send condolences to his family please visit: www.vanhisecallagan.com