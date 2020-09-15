Alberta Berry
Tinton Falls - It is with great sadness that the family of Alberta Berry announces her peaceful passing after a prolonged illness on September 7, 2020. Born in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania on July 23, 1945 to Charles and Anna Hoover, Berta visited 48 states with her parents before graduating from East Stroudsburg College. She went on to teach for both the Franklin Township and Long Branch Public school systems before meeting her husband, James, at a funeral in Long Branch. Taking a break from teaching, she cared for their two children for years before returning to the career that she adored at Wesley Nursery School in Ocean Township where she remained for 20 wonderful years.
Never one to sit still for long, Berta was an active member of the Oakhurst United Methodist Church where she could often be found singing with the choir or flawlessly ringing her handbells as part of the ensemble. When she wasn't inspiring the congregation with beautiful music, she was often climbing mountains or camping with her extended family in the New York Adirondack's. After her retirement, Berta and her beloved Jim, to whom she was happily married for over 44 years, visited the final 2 states remaining on her bucket list.
Bert (Berta) is survived by her mother (101), loving husband Jim, daughter Shannon Norris (Chris) and son Michael (Medea), 5 grandchildren Chad, Olivia, Nina, Albert and George, 3 siblings, and 9 siblings-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her father, mother-in-law and 2 brothers-in-law.
With the best interest of family and friends at heart, a celebration of Berta's life will be held at a later date. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com
.