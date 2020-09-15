1/1
Alberta Berry
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alberta Berry

Tinton Falls - It is with great sadness that the family of Alberta Berry announces her peaceful passing after a prolonged illness on September 7, 2020. Born in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania on July 23, 1945 to Charles and Anna Hoover, Berta visited 48 states with her parents before graduating from East Stroudsburg College. She went on to teach for both the Franklin Township and Long Branch Public school systems before meeting her husband, James, at a funeral in Long Branch. Taking a break from teaching, she cared for their two children for years before returning to the career that she adored at Wesley Nursery School in Ocean Township where she remained for 20 wonderful years.

Never one to sit still for long, Berta was an active member of the Oakhurst United Methodist Church where she could often be found singing with the choir or flawlessly ringing her handbells as part of the ensemble. When she wasn't inspiring the congregation with beautiful music, she was often climbing mountains or camping with her extended family in the New York Adirondack's. After her retirement, Berta and her beloved Jim, to whom she was happily married for over 44 years, visited the final 2 states remaining on her bucket list.

Bert (Berta) is survived by her mother (101), loving husband Jim, daughter Shannon Norris (Chris) and son Michael (Medea), 5 grandchildren Chad, Olivia, Nina, Albert and George, 3 siblings, and 9 siblings-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her father, mother-in-law and 2 brothers-in-law.

With the best interest of family and friends at heart, a celebration of Berta's life will be held at a later date. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 15 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Damiano Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved