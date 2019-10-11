|
|
Alberta "Lorraine" Blake
Neptune - Alberta "Lorraine" Blake, 91, of Neptune passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at home with her children.
Lorraine was predeceased by her husband Arthur Blake Jr., parents Benjamin and Carrie Corbin and four sisters. Left to mourn her children, Arthur III, Steven, Corrynne, and Dennis, five grandchildren, two brothers, and one sister.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, from 11am-1pm, with a service beginning at 1:00pm, at Ely Funeral Home, Neptune.
Full obituary and condolences available at Elyfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019