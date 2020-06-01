Alberta Virginia Roszel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alberta Virginia Roszel

Lakewood - Alberta Virginia Roszel, 95, of Lakewood, NJ, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Harrogate LTC in Lakewood, NJ.

Born in Trenton, NJ, Alberta was a resident of Dutch Neck for 50 years and then Toms River for 20 years before moving to Lakewood in 2016. She was a graduate of Mercer Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1946 where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing. Throughout her career, Alberta was employed with Princeton Hospital and Mercer Hospital and later became a School Nurse in Walter C. Black Elementary School in Hightstown and McKnight Elementary School in Twin Rivers. She was a long time member of the Dutch Neck Presbyterian Church. In her spare time, Alberta loved to square dance, bike and do water aerobics. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Predeceased by her parents, Sherman R. and Pearl (Flock) Britton; her sister, Evelyn Worthington and her brother, Sherman R. Britton, II; she is survived by her husband of 73 years, Vernon E. Roszel; her daughter, Jill E. Stults and her husband, Stanley C. Stults, Jr.; her son, V. Jacque Roszel and his wife, Cyndee Roszel; her two grandchildren, Brian Stults and Amy Giovanelli; and her five great-grandchildren.

Due to the current temporary regulations in our state and nation, a private cremation and graveside service will be held at Dutch Neck Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Dutch Neck, NJ.

For those who wish to honor Alberta, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Dutch Neck Presbyterian Church, 154 South Mill Rd., Dutch Neck, NJ 08550.

Please visit Alberta's permanent memorial site at www.saulfuneralhomes.com. We encourage all to share memories, words of comfort or leave a message of condolence for the family. Perhaps share a favorite story or special way Alberta touched your heart. Each one will help provide comfort and hope to all who read the remembrances.

You are welcome to plant a tree, light a candle, or post a photograph of Alberta via the website.

Arrangements are under the direction of the A.S. Cole Son & Co. Funeral Home, 22 North Main Street, Cranbury, NJ.

www.saulfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.S. Cole Son & Co.
22 North Main Street
Cranbury, NJ 08512
609-395-0770
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved