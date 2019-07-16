Services
Alberte A. Morin


1924 - 2019
Alberte A. Morin Obituary
Alberte A. Morin

Freehold - Alberte A. Morin, 94, of Freehold, passed away on July 10, 2019 at the Manor in Freehold, NJ.

Alberte was born in West Warwick RI to Albert and Rachael Mayette . In her youth she studied music and was an accomplished pianist. While residing in Rhode Island she received her nursing degree .Before retiring , Alberte - "Babs"- worked as a Registered Nurse for the Hazlet Board of Education.

Babs is survived by her three daughters, Denise Dalfonzo and her husband Richard, Laurie Stanton and her husband Thomas, Robin George and her husband Maury; her son Russell and his wife Marlene, her brother Raymond; 9 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husband, Daniel, father, Albert Mayette, mother, Rachael (Gourd), and her brother Roger.

All services will be private.

Online condolences can be given at www.waittfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 16, 2019
