Albina E. Warbrick
1929 - 2020
Albina E. Warbrick

Lakewood - Albina Warbrick, 91 of Lakewood passed away Friday July 24, 2020 at Shorrock Care Center, Brick

She was an elementary school teacher on Staten Island for 28 years.

She was predeceased by her loving parents Ida and Peter and by her beloved Austrailian husband James in 2012.

Albina and Jim were active in many organizations in the Original Leisure Village particularly with the Health Care and the Ballroom Dance Club.

She is survived by her brothers Anthony, Samuel, Peter and their families.

Funeral services will private. Colonial Funeral Home, Brick is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Homes - Owner John A. Cutaio NJ Lic. No. 2763 - Brick
1045 Sally Ike Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 458 4900
