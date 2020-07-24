Albina E. Warbrick



Lakewood - Albina Warbrick, 91 of Lakewood passed away Friday July 24, 2020 at Shorrock Care Center, Brick



She was an elementary school teacher on Staten Island for 28 years.



She was predeceased by her loving parents Ida and Peter and by her beloved Austrailian husband James in 2012.



Albina and Jim were active in many organizations in the Original Leisure Village particularly with the Health Care and the Ballroom Dance Club.



She is survived by her brothers Anthony, Samuel, Peter and their families.



Funeral services will private. Colonial Funeral Home, Brick is in charge of arrangements.









