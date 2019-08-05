|
|
Albina Giusti
Jackson Township - Albina Giusti, 92, of Jackson Township died on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Sunrise at Jackson. Mrs. Giusti was born in Lima, Peru. IN 1963 she married Carlos Alberto Giusti and they resided in New York City before moving to Freehold Township 12 years ago.
She and her husband operated Giusti Bicycle Shop in Jackson Heights Queens before their retirement.
Her husband, Carlos Alberto Giusti, Sr., died in 2011.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Carlos Giusti, Sr. and Linda Giusti and Robert and Laura Giusti; a sister, Teodomira Ramirez; and three grandchildren, Robert Michael Giusti, Joseph Edward Giusti, and Jeremy Klein.
Visiting hours will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Tuesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Services will be held at the Maplewood Chapel Mausoleum, Freehold on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 5, 2019