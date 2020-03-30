|
|
Alden L. West
West Long Branch - Alden L. West, 95 of West Long Branch, on March 26, 2020 joined his loving wife, Norma of 66 years just nine days after her death.
Mr. West was born and raised in Long Branch. Like many people of his generation, he answered the call to serve his nation. Alden enlisted with the U.S. Army Air Corps. He served as a B24 Navigator during World War II in the South Pacific. After the war, Alden continued his service to the U.S. Air Force as a reservist and was honorably discharged as a Major.
Alden attended Wittenberg College then Monmouth College when he returned from the war. He transferred to Ohio Northern University and graduated with a Civil Engineer degree. After graduation, Alden was employed by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey as a Civil Engineer. He worked on many important projects including the N.J. Turnpike, Newark Airport and the Holland Tunnel until retiring in 1996.
Alden was an active member of his American Legion post, the West Long Branch Lions Club, Men's Club, Leisure Club and Long Branch Old Guard.
Alden and Norma were wed in 1954, at the United Methodist Church of Oakhurst. They raised their three children in West Long Branch. They enjoyed traveling together and vacationing on family camping trips. During Alden's free time, he looked forward to golfing and putting his feet in the sand at Takanessee Beach Club with his family.
Alden loved to explain the how and the why. His gift was shared by all who met him. His grandchildren especially loved his bedtime stories about WWII.
He is predeceased by his wife, Norma; his daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Bill Skinner; his granddaughter Carolyn Skinner and his brothers Frank and Thurlow West.
Surviving are his son, Alden L. West, Jr. and his wife Trudy of Woodland Hills, CA. and their daughter and son-in-law Carolyn and JR Moro of Oceanport; his grandchildren Courtney and Aaron Bieber, Billy and Tara Skinner, Andrew Skinner, Alden Lee and Garrett Moro, his great grandchildren; Liam and Owen Skinner and Elle Bieber.
In consideration of the current health crisis Alden's family will have a private funeral service that will be followed by interment at Glenwood Cemetery. The family will announce a celebration of life at a later date. Please consider a message to the family at Alden's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020