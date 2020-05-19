Alejandria Lopez



Freehold - Alejandria Lopez, 87 of Freehold passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at home. Born in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, she lived there prior to moving to Freehold 67 years ago.



Mrs. Lopez was a packer at Lintex Company, Freehold.



She was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold.



She was predeceased by her parents, Ramon Colon and Rafaela Barroso; her brothers, Ramon and Chabelo Colon; her husband, Manuel Lopez; and her sons, Jose Lopez, Bennie Lopez, and Alejandro Lopez.



Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, Manuel and Clotilde Lopez, Angel and Lydia Lopez, and Ramon and Elizabeth Lopez; her daughters, Carmen Lopez and her partner Edwin DeJesus, and Olga Lopez; her sisters, Monserrate Colon, Leo Garcia, Carmen Colon, Ana Colon, and Sylvia Colon; many grandchildren including Leslie and Lizzett Henriquez who were always by her side; as well as several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Entombment was held privately at St. Rose of Lima Mausoleum, Freehold. Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold was in charge of arrangements.









