Services
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
(732) 946-3322
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9:15 AM
Church of St. Catharine
108 Middletown Road,
Holmdel, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alessandro Mautone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alessandro Mautone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alessandro Mautone Obituary
Alessandro Mautone

Holmdel - Alessandro Mautone, 94, of Holmdel Twp., beloved husband, father, and Nonno passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on February 7, 2020. Born and raised in Marigliano, Naples Italy he settled in Hazlet in 1952.

After a successful roll of dice at his cousin's gas station, Alex scraped together enough money to build his first septic truck in 1954, launching him into business as A. Montone Construction Inc., a business he ran with his children for over 50 years. He was known to his friends as a lucky man who worked hard, a great bowler in his day, and a fantastic dancer. Together with his wife, he traveled the world and had fun at every opportunity. Alex loved all animals, especially horses. He enjoyed throwing dice at Resorts Casino in his retirement, picking wild mushrooms and cooking great food. Mostly he loved to be surrounded at his table with all of his kids, grandkids, and friends celebrating everyday life. Having been a farm raised boy, he had a green thumb that made him grow the best tomatoes, eggplant, and figs. Everyone would wait for a prized gallon of homemade wine at the holidays.

He is predeceased by 15 brothers and sisters, first wife Mary Fioccola, son Alessandro Mautone Jr., and son-in-law Stephen P. Sweeney. Surviving are his wife of 51 years Ida Luisa nee Amodio, children Josephine Casazza and Robert, partner of Alessandro Jr.; Heidi Smith-Ash, John Mautone and Elizabeth, Robert Mautone and Lisa, Denise Mautone, Anna Marina Ackerson and Jeffrey, grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation Wednesday, February 12th 4:00 - 8:00 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Mass of Christian burial Thursday, February 13th 9:15 am at the Church of St. Catharine, 108 Middletown Road, Holmdel. Entombment to follow in Holmdel Mausoleum, Holmdel. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Alex to the Secretariat Center, 4155 Walt Robertson Road, Lexington, KY 40511; www.secretariatcenter.org. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Alex's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alessandro's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
Download Now