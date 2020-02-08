|
|
Alessandro Mautone
Holmdel - Alessandro Mautone, 94, of Holmdel Twp., beloved husband, father, and Nonno passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on February 7, 2020. Born and raised in Marigliano, Naples Italy he settled in Hazlet in 1952.
After a successful roll of dice at his cousin's gas station, Alex scraped together enough money to build his first septic truck in 1954, launching him into business as A. Montone Construction Inc., a business he ran with his children for over 50 years. He was known to his friends as a lucky man who worked hard, a great bowler in his day, and a fantastic dancer. Together with his wife, he traveled the world and had fun at every opportunity. Alex loved all animals, especially horses. He enjoyed throwing dice at Resorts Casino in his retirement, picking wild mushrooms and cooking great food. Mostly he loved to be surrounded at his table with all of his kids, grandkids, and friends celebrating everyday life. Having been a farm raised boy, he had a green thumb that made him grow the best tomatoes, eggplant, and figs. Everyone would wait for a prized gallon of homemade wine at the holidays.
He is predeceased by 15 brothers and sisters, first wife Mary Fioccola, son Alessandro Mautone Jr., and son-in-law Stephen P. Sweeney. Surviving are his wife of 51 years Ida Luisa nee Amodio, children Josephine Casazza and Robert, partner of Alessandro Jr.; Heidi Smith-Ash, John Mautone and Elizabeth, Robert Mautone and Lisa, Denise Mautone, Anna Marina Ackerson and Jeffrey, grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation Wednesday, February 12th 4:00 - 8:00 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Mass of Christian burial Thursday, February 13th 9:15 am at the Church of St. Catharine, 108 Middletown Road, Holmdel. Entombment to follow in Holmdel Mausoleum, Holmdel. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Alex to the Secretariat Center, 4155 Walt Robertson Road, Lexington, KY 40511; www.secretariatcenter.org. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Alex's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020