Alex Seidler
Sea Bright - Alex Seidler, 70, of Sea Bright passed away Wednesday, May 29th.
He was born in Brooklyn to the late Salvatore Toia, and Joan Sirot.
Alex was a long-time social worker who touched the lives of thousands of families. At the time of his passing he was the Director of Children's Services at Volunteers of America. In his spare time, he loved boating, dining, an avid gardening and photographer who loved to travel.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, Aura, his son Seth, his loving stepchildren Jose and Aura, and his pride and joy grandchildren Joely, Eddie, Kumari and Kai.
A Celebration of his life will be 12:00 - 3:00 pm Sunday, June 2nd with a service at 2:30 pm at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, N.J. 07701.
In lieu of flowers donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Hosp. appreciated @ [email protected]
Please visit Alex's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 1, 2019