Alex Zlata
Highlands - Alex Zlata, 87, of Highlands, died on February 26, 2020 at CareOne King James in Atlantic Highlands, NJ. He was born in New York, NY and lived in Highlands for the past 56 years. Alex worked as a Mechanical Maintenance Supervisor for Phelps Dodge Corp. in Elizabeth, NJ for 42 years until his retirement in 1990. He was a Past President of the Linden Bow and Gun Club. He was a member of the Masons Lodge 27 in Lafayette. And Alex was a fixture at the Atlantic Highlands Marina where his boat, Miss Julie Ann, was moored at Pier 3 for over 40 years.
Surviving are his three daughters and their spouses , Diane and Tom McEvilly of Brick, Julie and Paul Moe of Middletown, and Debra and James O'Neal of Highlands; his son and his spouse, Michael and Kevin Zlata of Atlantic Highlands; his 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Alex was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janet Zlata in 2019, and his parents Mike and Margaret Zlata.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery, Linden.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020