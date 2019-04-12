|
Alexander Borden Iler
- - Alexander Borden Iler died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on April 2, 2019.
He grew up on his parent's dairy farm in Middletown. He attended The Rumson Country Day School, St. Paul's School, Concorde, N.H., Red Bank Catholic H.S., and The Lawrenceville School (P.G.)
He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Monmouth College; his MBA from Rutgers Graduate School of Business; and his Juris Doctorate from Rutgers School of Law.
He practiced and loved the law for over forty years and always felt that, when you love what you do, you never work a day in your life.
He served as Municipal Court Judge in Eatontown in the '80s and was president of his Rotary Club and a member of Zeta Psi Fraternity. He served in the Air Force in the 81st Air Rescue Squadron during the Korean War.
He is predeceased by his parents, Gladys Borden Iler and Alexander Iler and his brother, William Iler.
He is survived by his loving and beloved wife of 57 years, Joan Mills Iler; his loving children, Lynn Iler, M.D., (Bruce Ackman), Betsy Iler O'Connor (Jim O'Connor), Alexander Mills Iler, and William Charles Iler, Esq., and his adored grandchildren, Jack, Griffin, and Charlie Silver; Emma, Lindsey, and Brooke Marinelli; and Alexander "Wolfie" Iler and Graham Iler; and niece, Edith Iler and nephews Sam, Matt, and Alex Iler.
He spent joyous hours as a member of the Seabright Lawn Tennis and Cricket Club. He was also a member of the Rumson Country Club and the Seabright Beach Club enjoying the company of his family, friends, and his fellow bridge players.
His family is honoring his wishes to celebrate his life privately.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 12, 2019