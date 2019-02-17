|
Alexander Donoghue
Wall Township -
Alexander Donoghue, 59 of Wall Township passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune after a lengthy illness.
Born in Manhattan, NY, he was raised in Uniondale and moved to Spring Lake as a young man graduating from Manasquan High School and then resided in Brick Twp. for 16 years before moving to Wall Twp. 7 years ago.
Alexander was a member of Steamfitters Local Union # 638, NY, NY for 30 years before just recently retiring. He was a proud Friend of Bill W for the past 7 years. He enjoyed watching the sunrise, reading up by the beach, hanging out with his dog, listening to music, and driving around the shore area in his spare time. He loved his family more than anything, he helped many people, his smile brightened up the room, and he had a remarkable laugh. He will be forever in our hearts.
He was predeceased by his parents Alexander P. and Eileen T. (nee Ryan) Donoghue.
Alexander is survived by his devoted wife of 29 years Nancy (nee Walton) Donoghue, his 3 children, daughter Carly Donoghue Kemper and husband Nick of Lawrenceville, Ga. and his 2 sons Brian Donoghue of Wall and Alexander P. Donoghue of Belmar, his grandson Eli Kemper, and his siblings, 2 sisters Mary Ellen Michelotti and Margaret Bailey, and 3 brothers Patrick B., James, and Peter Donoghue and their families.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 1:00pm to 4:30pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35 at New Bedford Rd.,Wall, NJ 07719. Private cremation will be at the convenience of the family.
For directions or to offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 17, 2019