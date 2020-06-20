Alexander G. Bodnar



Manchester Twp - Alexander G. Bodnar, Sr., 52, of Manchester Twp. passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. Alexander was a service technician for Avery Dennison Corporation. Born in Passaic, he resided in Clifton before moving to Manchester Twp. 20 years ago. Alexander was a parishioner of St. Stephen Ukrainian Catholic Church, Toms River. Alexander enjoyed history, had a fondness for animals and loved his children dearly. Alexander is survived by his son Alexander G. Bodnar, Jr. of Manchester Twp., 2 daughters Cassandra Bodnar of Bayville, Elizabeth Bodnar of Manchester Twp., his mother Julia Bodnar of Manchester Twp. Services are private. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.









