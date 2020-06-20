Alexander G. Bodnar
Manchester Twp - Alexander G. Bodnar, Sr., 52, of Manchester Twp. passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. Alexander was a service technician for Avery Dennison Corporation. Born in Passaic, he resided in Clifton before moving to Manchester Twp. 20 years ago. Alexander was a parishioner of St. Stephen Ukrainian Catholic Church, Toms River. Alexander enjoyed history, had a fondness for animals and loved his children dearly. Alexander is survived by his son Alexander G. Bodnar, Jr. of Manchester Twp., 2 daughters Cassandra Bodnar of Bayville, Elizabeth Bodnar of Manchester Twp., his mother Julia Bodnar of Manchester Twp. Services are private. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
