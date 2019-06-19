|
Alexander Henry Stalfa
Brick - Alexander Henry Stalfa, age 58, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. Born in Long Branch, Alex was raised in Eatontown and has resided in Brick for the last 30 years.
Mr. Stalfa worked as a Firefighter for the Lakehurst Naval Air Station before being transferred to a material handler within the Department of the Air Force. He also was a former Captain of the Herbertsville Fire Company in Brick.
Alexander was an avid sports fan. He was a die-hard New York Yankees fan as well as the Dallas Cowboys and NASCAR racing. He also enjoyed watching high school wrestling.
He is predeceased by his parents, William and Marian Stalfa and by his sister, Suzan Weddle.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 34 years, Susan Stalfa; his daughter, Allison Grant and her husband, Andrew; his son, Dylan Stalfa; his brother, William Stalfa, Jr. and his loving grandson, Andrew Grant, Jr. with two more on the way. He also leaves many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. with a prayer service being held at 3:30 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the , P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049 or heart.org.
