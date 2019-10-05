|
|
Alexander Hoffman
Barnegat - Alexander John Hoffman, age 40 of Barnegat passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was born in Lakewood and was raised on Long Beach Island before moving to Barnegat in 2003. Alex was a Barnegat Township Police officer and a member of the Barnegat PBA 296. He was a life member of the Ship Bottom Volunteer Fire Company and a past member of the Barnegat Volunteer Fire Company. Alex was the owner and operator of AJK Excavators and Yellow Dam Farm. First and foremost, Alex was a devoted family man and friend, hardworking, steadfast and true he was always there for anyone in need. He loved being outdoors, tending his farm, his animals, traveling and camping.
Alex is predeceased by his father John in 2002 and his brother Blake in 2013. He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart Jaclyn and their children Kylie and Conner, his mother Jessica, his brother Justin and his wife Maureen, their children Austin and Tyler, his mother-in-law Melissa Brown and father-in-law Richard Brown Sr. his brother-in-law Richard Brown Jr. and his wife Jennifer Brown and their children Asher and Mackenzie, his sister-in-law Shannon Brown and fiancé Hiro Takata and sister-in-law Carey and her husband Jason Gliddon and their children Hunter and Violet.
A Viewing will be held on Monday, October 7, 2109 from 2-4pm and 7-9 pm and again on Tuesday from 10:30am until time of service at 11am at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Route 9, Forked River. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Popcorn Park Zoo P.O. Box 43, Forked River, NJ 08731 in Alex's Memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 5, 2019