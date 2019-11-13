|
Alexander Johanson
Belford - Alexander Johanson 75 of Belford NJ, Born in Natick Massachusetts moved to then "New Shrewsbury", now Tinton Falls New Jersey in 1950. He was of the first graduating class of Christian Brothers Academy, attended Grove City College but found his calling in Aviation. Apprenticed with Eastern Airlines in Miami Florida, and worked his way up to Maintenance Management at Newark International Airport. Was then snapped up by the United Parcel Service (UPS), and rose to supervisor of Aircraft Maintenance of the Northeast and European hubs.
A true stylish gentleman with a quick smile and a mischievous twinkle in his eye, he was loved and admired by all that knew him. He was an avid Red Sox fan up to the point of always wearing red socks, much to the chagrin of Yankee loving wife. Lifelong admirer of Frank Sinatra, and demonstrated to us all that the "The Best is Yet to Come".
Survived by his "beautiful bride" Carol of 46 years, son Mitchell and his wife Samantha of Cape Cod MA, daughter Amy Jill "the rocket", brother Erik and his wife Sandy of New Shrewsbury, sister in laws Nancy and Tim O'Connor of Beaufort, SC and Debbie and Paul Horan of Colts Neck, and their 4 great nieces and nephews.
The viewing will be held at Posten-McGinley Funeral Home 59 E Lincoln Ave, Atlantic Highlands on Friday, November 15th from 4-7pm. Funeral Services will be held at the Westminster Presbyterian Church at 94 Tindall Rd, Middletown at 1pm on Saturday. Details of celebration of life will be shared at the services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Autism Speaks or the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Alex's honor.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019