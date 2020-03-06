|
Alexander Mark Jasny
Manchester - Alexander Mark Jasny, age 85, of Manchester, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick, NJ. Born in Barcelona, Spain, Alex lived in New York City and then Colonia prior to moving to Manchester fifteen years ago.
In addition to working for the NJ Department of Human Services, Alex was an actor in New York City and a history teacher in Woodbridge Township. In his free time he enjoyed singing, playing chess, listening to old time radio, dazzling others with his trivia knowledge, and watching the NY Yankees. He was a member of the Renaissance Raconteurs, Bridge Club and Men's Club.
Surviving is his devoted wife of 54 years, Sheila; his loving son Michael Jasny and daughter-in-law Michelle Levy, and his cherished grandsons Ethan and Nate; and many loving friends in his community.
A service will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:30, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Road, Manchester, with a service and burial to follow at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, NJ. Donations in Alex' memory can go to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020