Alexander Romanelli
Pt. Pleasant -
Al (Pop-Pop) Romanelli, 88, of Pt. Pleasant passed away at home on Sunday November 15, with his children at his side. He was born in Jersey City and lived there until 1956. He then blazed a trail down to the serenity of the Jersey Shore in order to raise a family. Many members of the Romanelli family followed him down over the years.
Al had a distinguished tour in the Air force during the Korean War where he served as an airplane mechanic. General Dwight D. Eisenhower personally delivered several commendations to Al for his exemplary service. After moving to New Jersey Al began a career in the U.S. Postal Service where he became a beloved member of the Bay Head community for over 30 years. Al constantly went above and beyond for those on his route until his retirement in 1988.
He was a member of the Point Pleasant Elks and he served as head usher and President of St. Peter's Church Holy Name Society. He was also a founding member of the "Ocean Medical Center Workout & Coffee Crew". This was a great group of people that showed up every morning at 5:00am to kibitz until the workout center opened at 6:00. They would then exercise and continue their kibitzing a bit more while having coffee.
Al was also a diehard Yankee fan for well over 80 years. Evidence of this included his personalized NY-YANK license plates and dedicated Yankee room in his home. Our guess is that Joe DiMaggio and other departed Yankees had to issue restraining orders soon after Al's arrival through the pearly gates.
However, Al's true calling was as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Nothing brought him greater joy than spoiling and spending time with his 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren all of whom will always love their Pop-Pop tooooooo much.
He was predeceased by Catherine Romanelli, his beloved wife of 58 years in 2011. Surviving him are his son and daughter-in-law Jim and Laura Romanelli of Wall Twp.; his daughter and son-in-law Patty and Bill Doolittle of Brielle; five grandchildren Christopher Doolittle, Stephanie and her husband Kyle Brengel; Lindsay, Al (AJ) and Tyler Romanelli; and great-grandchildren Eliana and Kai Brengel.
Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be private. If you would like to make a donation in his honor please go to www.oceanmedicalcenter.com/givenow
. Colonial Funeral Home, Brick is in charge of arrangements.