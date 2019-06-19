Alexander S. Zulewski



Toms River - Alexander S. Zulewski, 76, of Toms River, NJ, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born in Kearny, NJ, he grew up in Harrison and lived in North Arlington before establishing himself in Toms River, 48 years ago. Alexander received his Bachelor of Science degree from Montclair State College and was employed as a Health and Physical Education teacher for the Toms River Regional School District. Alexander was a lifelong coach. He served as the Head Coach of Football and Track at Kearny HS, Roselle Park HS, and his alma mater, Harrison HS. During his teaching tenure at Toms River HS East, he took over as Head Coach for Boys Spring Track and Girls Winter Track programs. He was also the Assistant Coach for both Football and Soccer. Alexander was a stand out athlete. He was an MVP award recipient and was also the last athlete from Harrison HS to be awarded a Varsity letter for 4 sports in a single year. In addition, he received a full Athletic Scholarship to play football at the University of Maryland. Alexander was a 3-time Hall of Fame inductee, and in 2013, he was named NJSCA Track Official of the Year. He was a parishioner at Our Lady of Czestochowa in Harrison and most recently, at St Justin's RC Church in Toms River. Alexander's favorite past times have included: rooting for his beloved NY Giants, fishing on the Norma K III with his grandchildren, and deer hunting. He also enjoyed part-time work as a track official for NJSIAA. Surviving is his loving wife of 52 years, Diane (Tuck), his daughters Kristine Zulewski of Brick, Denise Bellenger and her husband, Butch of Lyndhurst, Carolyn Dorworth of Fair Haven, his son Alexander of Toms River, and his cherished grandchildren Chase, Cole, Shawn, Ava, and Jayson. Also surviving are his sisters, Wanda Hart (Kenny) and Donna Toal (Jimmy) of Toms River, Barbara Boyer (Don) of Naples, FL, his brother Stanley (Joyce) of Westfield, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Stanley and Wanda Zulewski, his mother and father-in-law Josephine and Edward Tuck, his sister Connie Raymond, his sister-in-law Dawn Tuck, his brother-in-law Eddie Tuck, and his son-in-law and fellow cancer warrior, Jeffrey Dorworth. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Gathering on Friday, June 21st from 4-7pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St Catherine Blvd., Toms River. A Memorial Mass will be offered at St Justin's Roman Catholic Church on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 9:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN). Condolences may be sent to www.ryanfuneralhome.com Published in Asbury Park Press on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary