Alexandrina McLachlan Thompson
Middletown - Alexandrina McLachlan Thompson of Middletown passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Hackensack Meridian Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Shrewsbury surrounded by family.
Ina, as she liked to be called, was born January 21, 1922 in McKeesport, PA to Alexander Calender Shiels and Jean Todd Duncan Shiels both of Glasgow, Scotland. Ina was very proud of both her Scottish heritage as well as being the first in her family to be born in America. She graduated from Snyder High School, Jersey City and Brookdale College twice where she earned degrees in business and later nursing.
She married the late John Grimm Thompson from Brooklyn, a 4 year veteran of the US Air Corp serving in Egypt and India on July 21, 1945 at the First Presbyterian Church of Red Bank. They were married for 50 years. They lived in Boston, Jersey City and Middletown. Ina worked as a secretary for Marsh & McLennan, NYC, R.H. Macy as a department manager for 30 years and as a RN for Family Practice of Middletown for 25 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her many family trips to Cape Cod.
She was predeceased by her sister, Mary Bowie Mooney and her husband Hugh of Rochester, NY.
She is survived by her children John Thompson and his wife Claire, of Little Silver, Diane Jean Meyer and her husband Alvah, of Middletown, Dr. Roger Thompson and his wife Bonnie, of Middletown and Craig Thompson and his wife, Pamela of Middletown; 10 grandchildren Steven Meyer, Todd Meyer, Pamela Clark, Elizabeth deWolfe, Lindsey Ince, John Thompson, Alexis Thompson, Roger Thompson, Lauren Thompson and Ryan Thompson; 8 great grandchildren Mackenzie Clark, Colton Clark, Bryce Meyer, Benjamin deWolfe, Lily Ince, Joanna deWolfe, Charlotte Meyer and Arabelle Ince.
Ina will be reposing at the Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home 1735 Rt. 35, Middletown, NJ 07748 on Sunday April 14, 2019 from 4 - 8pm.
A Service will take place at the Funeral Home Monday morning April 15, 2019 at 10am. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 11, 2019