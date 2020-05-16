Alexis Catherine Windle
Alexis Catherine Windle

Point Pleasant - Alexis Catherine Windle, 27, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Born in Point Pleasant she was a lifelong resident.

Alexis attended Point Pleasant Borough High School, where she was a cheerleader and currently was working as a server at Ruby Tuesday's, Brick.

Surviving are her mother, Mary Brennan and husband, Ray Brennan; her father, William Windle; her sisters, Amanda Windle and Gabrielle Lashley; and her grandparents, Grace and Ronald VanBuren, Maureen Windle, and Anne Brennan. Also surviving are her former step-father, Brad Huff and daughters, Brittany Huff and Heather Trolan; her step-brother, Hunter Brennan; and many dear friends and relatives. She was predeceased by her grandfather, William Windle.

Services will be held at a later date. For condolences to the family please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
