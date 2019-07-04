|
Alfonso D. "Al" Corso
Manchester - Alfonso D. Corso, 84, of Manchester passed away Monday July 1, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick, NJ. Born in Clifton, NJ, Al had lived in Jersey City and Clifton before moving to Manchester 19 years ago. Al was the proud owner and operator of Mercury Rubber Stamp and Sign Company in Clifton, NJ for over 40 years. Al was also proud of his time spent in the US Army National Guard where he proudly drove the Ambulance as a Medic for 6years.
Al enjoyed playing Bocce with his club at Leisure Knoll and he also belonged to the Italian American Club.
Predeceased by his son Anthony in 2008 and his sister Elaine Fitzgibbons, Al is survived by his loving wife Ann of 62 years, his two sons, Alan of Rockaway, NJ and John and his wife Amy of Arkansas.
A visitation will be held on Friday July 5, 2019 2pm to 6 pm at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Rd., NJ 08759. In lieu of flowers donations in Al's memory can be made to Spectrum of Living, 210 Rivervale Rd #3, Rivervale, NJ 07675. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.andersoncampbellmanchester.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 4, 2019