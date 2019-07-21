Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Hwy 35
Wall, NJ
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Hwy 35
Wall, NJ
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
8:30 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Hwy 35
Wall, NJ
Resources
Alfred A. DiBiase Jr.


1955 - 2019
Alfred A. DiBiase Jr. Obituary
Alfred A. DiBiase, Jr.

Manville, NJ - Alfred A. DiBiase, Jr., 64, died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Mr. DiBiase retired many years ago as a Captain of the Irvington Fire Department.

Visiting will be on Wednesday, July 24 from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35, Wall. A prayer service will be conducted at 8:30pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory St. Barnabas Medical Center, Burn Unit, Attn. Kathe Conlon 95 Old Short Hills Road, West Orange, NJ 07052 would be greatly appreciated. For a complete obituary please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 21, 2019
