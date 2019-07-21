|
Alfred A. DiBiase, Jr.
Manville, NJ - Alfred A. DiBiase, Jr., 64, died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Mr. DiBiase retired many years ago as a Captain of the Irvington Fire Department.
Visiting will be on Wednesday, July 24 from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35, Wall. A prayer service will be conducted at 8:30pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory St. Barnabas Medical Center, Burn Unit, Attn. Kathe Conlon 95 Old Short Hills Road, West Orange, NJ 07052 would be greatly appreciated. For a complete obituary please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 21, 2019