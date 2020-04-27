|
Alfred A Oliverie III
Jackson - Alfred Anthony Oliverie III, 78, of Jackson entered the gates of heaven with his family around him guiding the way. His larger than life personality always lit up the room. You could always find "Big Al" with a big smile on his face greeting his customers at Al's Belmar Getty and We Pack and Ship, running the boardwalk or cheering on his girls at their endless recitals, games and major life events. But he wouldn't be far without the love of his life right by his side. It was love at first site when he first saw Marianne (nee Fitzgibbons).
Al married his "queenie" and they were together 55 years. They raised three beautiful daughters that they loved more than anything in this world. The oldest, Marian (Peck) married the love of her life Robert and provided his adored grandchildren Christian and his wife Lauren, and Courtney. Right around the corner his second daughter Eileen provided their second grandson Michael (Laudenbach) who he loved dearly. The cousins cherish their endless memories of vacations to Disney and so many other places with their grandparents. A little further down the road their youngest daughter Mary rounded off the family with Kaitlyn and Kevin. With as much energy and affection he didn't miss a chance to demonstrate his love to them.
He was the "best brother" to his six younger sisters: Patricia Spagnolia of Wall, Alice Oliverie of Manasquan, Lorraine and William Rathjen of North Plainfield, Michelle Kebeck (deceased) and "brother in law" Ed of Toms River, Noreen and Dave Roberts of Pembroke Pines, FL and Marie and Kyle Shultz of Point Pleasant. He loved his nieces and nephews like his own: Nicole Ocone, Eddie and Darren Kebeck, Vanessa Ferrara and James Roberts.
There wasn't anything he wouldn't do for anyone. He always made you feel like the most special person in the world. Nothing mattered more than taking care of his family.
Private family visitation at Oliverie Funeral Home, Thursday April 30th, 10:30am to 12:30am. Interment to follow at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Wall.
Due to the current circumstances, when the time is appropriate there will be a memorial mass and celebration of Al's life. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020