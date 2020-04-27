Services
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Oliverie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred A. Oliverie Iii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred A. Oliverie Iii Obituary
Alfred A Oliverie III

Jackson - Alfred Anthony Oliverie III, 78, of Jackson entered the gates of heaven with his family around him guiding the way. His larger than life personality always lit up the room. You could always find "Big Al" with a big smile on his face greeting his customers at Al's Belmar Getty and We Pack and Ship, running the boardwalk or cheering on his girls at their endless recitals, games and major life events. But he wouldn't be far without the love of his life right by his side. It was love at first site when he first saw Marianne (nee Fitzgibbons).

Al married his "queenie" and they were together 55 years. They raised three beautiful daughters that they loved more than anything in this world. The oldest, Marian (Peck) married the love of her life Robert and provided his adored grandchildren Christian and his wife Lauren, and Courtney. Right around the corner his second daughter Eileen provided their second grandson Michael (Laudenbach) who he loved dearly. The cousins cherish their endless memories of vacations to Disney and so many other places with their grandparents. A little further down the road their youngest daughter Mary rounded off the family with Kaitlyn and Kevin. With as much energy and affection he didn't miss a chance to demonstrate his love to them.

He was the "best brother" to his six younger sisters: Patricia Spagnolia of Wall, Alice Oliverie of Manasquan, Lorraine and William Rathjen of North Plainfield, Michelle Kebeck (deceased) and "brother in law" Ed of Toms River, Noreen and Dave Roberts of Pembroke Pines, FL and Marie and Kyle Shultz of Point Pleasant. He loved his nieces and nephews like his own: Nicole Ocone, Eddie and Darren Kebeck, Vanessa Ferrara and James Roberts.

There wasn't anything he wouldn't do for anyone. He always made you feel like the most special person in the world. Nothing mattered more than taking care of his family.

Private family visitation at Oliverie Funeral Home, Thursday April 30th, 10:30am to 12:30am. Interment to follow at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Wall.

Due to the current circumstances, when the time is appropriate there will be a memorial mass and celebration of Al's life. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -